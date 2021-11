Carley Price

Honey Grove Police Chief, Leigh Dixon, says they arrested Honey Grove ISD’s head softball coach, Carley Price, 28, on six warrants. They included charges of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of minor sexual conduct after authorities say she shared very explicit messages and images with a 15-year-old student. Honey Grove PD began the investigation on Oct 26. Honey Grove ISD suspended Price pending the outcome of the police investigation.