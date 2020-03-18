Honey Grove ISD To Remain Closed

Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison confirmed his district is out of school until April 3. A notice on the district’s website states officials will monitor the “very fluid situation” and will during the week of March 30 “make a decision to either extend the closure or reopen April 6.” The notice states Honey Grove will roll out an instructional plan on Friday that includes paper-based and online educational instructional materials. Those receiving paper-based format can pick it up each Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. at the front of the administration building.