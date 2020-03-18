" /> Honey Grove ISD To Remain Closed – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Honey Grove ISD To Remain Closed

3 hours ago

Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison confirmed his district is out of school until April 3. A notice on the district’s website states officials will monitor the “very fluid situation” and will during the week of March 30 “make a decision to either extend the closure or reopen April 6.” The notice states Honey Grove will roll out an instructional plan on Friday that includes paper-based and online educational instructional materials. Those receiving paper-based format can pick it up each Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. at the front of the administration building.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     