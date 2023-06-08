Honey Grove Native Supports 123-Year Tradition of Service Under The Sea

Skills and values similar to those found in Honey Grove are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“The opportunity to serve my country and have the ability to travel really inspired me to join the Navy,” said Bloodworth. “I also looked to join to learn a technical skill that I could apply outside of the Navy.”

“Honey Grove really taught me perseverance and the ability to overcome any obstacles,” said Bloodworth. “I learned that just being from a small town shouldn’t limit what you can do. No matter your background, you can accomplish your goals if you’re determined enough.”

These lessons have helped Bloodworth while serving in the Navy.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN). Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. – replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Bloodworth is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Bloodworth is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is all about seapower,” said Bloodworth. “We have the ability to control and maintain a strategic presence and an overall show of force. Especially the submarine community with ballistic missile and fast attack boats. The Navy provides a fleet of tactical and strategic assets to maintain a standard of seapower and presence to counter any potential opposition.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Bloodworth and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m extremely thankful for the experiences that I’ve gained since joining the Navy,” said Bloodworth. “Serving my country has allowed me to gain once-in-a-lifetime experiences that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

As Bloodworth and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy has given me the ability to represent the area that I’m from and to be able to defend it,” said Bloodworth. “It has also given me the tools to better myself overall and set myself up for whatever the next chapter of life may bring.”

Bloodworth is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.“I have two great-grandfathers who both served in World War II and a great-uncle who served in Vietnam,” added Bloodworth. “I saw all of the opportunities that were made available to them after their time in the service. I also had a Navy Master Chief that really looked out for me when I was a junior sailor. I was thinking about getting out of the Navy after my first enlistment, but Master Chief Simonds showed me that there are those in leadership who care. He set the standard for me on what could be accomplished in the Navy.”