Charles Briggs

Charles and Joshua Briggs, a father, and a son, went on trial Monday and faced charges of aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury, and burglary with intent to commit a felony in July of 2017. Officials arrested them last Sep, and last Monday, a jury found Joshua Briggs guilty of assaulting Gina and Johnny Jones in the Honey Grove Fannin County home. Tuesday, Briggs pleaded for 20 years in exchange for his help to shed light on what happened.