Honoring Nurses Week in Texas

This is Nurses Week. Nurses statewide are being sent a wallet card, telling them to take some time for themselves during these times of high stress. They’re advised to stretch, sing, go for a walk and limit exposure to the news. Tammy Eades, president elect of the Texas Nursing Association says she expects some will have PTSD as the pandemic drags on. You can show your love by tying a white ribbon around a tree in front of your home. It’s a sign of support for frontline health care workers.

Eades says too many are skipping breaks and meals while they’re on the clock. Many are staying away from their families to ensure they don’t become infected.