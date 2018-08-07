Hess Lawn Mower Header
Hooks’ Coach Gets Three-Year Probation

3 hours ago

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Hooks High School coach Neal Kiser was placed on three years probation, issued a public reprimand, and suspended the first seven non-tournament basketball games.

Vidor High School head soccer coach Austin Powell was placed on one-year probation, issued a public reprimand, and required to complete additional training.

Former Faubion Middle School music instructor Brian Beck was placed on three years probation, issued a public reprimand, and suspended for two years from UIL competition.

Former Port Isabel High School head football coach Jaime Infante was placed on three years probation, one- year suspension, and issued a public reprimand.

Port Lavaca Calhoun High School head baseball coach Michael Innararity was placed on two years probation, suspended one game, issued a public reprimand, and required to complete additional training.

