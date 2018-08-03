Hooks Going Before UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday (Aug 7) at the Courtyard Marriott in Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-EE)

9:20 a.m. AA. Hooks High School: Section 1208(i)(3), Ejection from a Contest While on Probation, Coach Neal Kiser

9:50 a.m. BB. Vidor High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Austin Powell

10:20 a.m. CC. Faubion Middle School, McKinney ISD: Referral from Region 25 Music Executive Committee for Violations of Section 1111(c)(1), Prior Knowledge of Music, Brian Beck

11:05 a.m. DD. Port Isabel High School: Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 1206(f), Off-Season School Team Practices Prohibited, Coach Jaime Infante

12:15 p.m. EE. Calhoun High School: Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 51(a)(2), Improper Interaction with Officials, Judges, Referees, Michael Innararity

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.