Hopkins County 4-H Banquet

The Hopkins County “4-H Green Carpet Gala” annual achievement banquet will be held this Saturday at 6:00 pm at League Street Church in Sulphur Springs. The meal will be catered by Roma’s and desserts will be made by the 4-H Food Groups Project Group. The program will feature local 4-H members as they briefly tell about their projects and activities in 4-H during the past year. The highlight will be recognition of our Outstanding Junior, Outstanding Intermediate, Gold Star, and Outstanding leaders. For information call 903-885-3443.