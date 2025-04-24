Sandlin Header 2024
Hopkins County Arrests

John Michael Decker
Hopkins County Jail

John Michael Decker was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant. HE was booked into the county jail on 1 count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Desiree Lews
Hopkins County Jail

Desiree Lewis was arrested in Hopkins County on two felony charges. She was booked into the county jail for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. NO other information was released.

Luttrail Deun Farrier
HOpkins County Jail

Lutrail Deun Farrier was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. At last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

