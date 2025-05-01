Hopkins County Arrests

Hopkins County arrested Steven Lynn Culbertson on three felonies. He was charged with three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and, at last report, was in the Hopkins County Jail.

El condado de Hopkins arrestó a Steven Lynn Culbertson por tres delitos graves. Fue acusado de tres cargos de indecencia con un niño por contacto sexual y, según el último informe, estaba en la cárcel del condado de Hopkins.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Zane Douglas Burkham for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. They booked him into the Hopkins County Jail, but released no other information.

Los agentes del condado de Hopkins arrestaron a Zane Douglas Burkham por uso no autorizado de un vehículo. Lo ingresaron en la cárcel del condado de Hopkins, pero no dieron a conocer más información.