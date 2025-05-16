La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Hopkins County Arrests

Michael Stone Ashcraft
Hopkins County Jail
Billy Carl Chapman
Hopkins County Jail

 

Hopkins County arrested two men on unrelated burglary charges. They charged Michal Stone Ashcraft with Burglary of a Building and Billy Carl Chapman with Burglary of a Residence. At the time of this report, both men remained in custody.

El condado de Hopkins arrestó a dos hombres por cargos de robo no relacionados. Acusaron a Michal Stone Ashcraft de robo de un edificio y a Billy Carl Chapman de robo de una residencia. Al momento de redactar este informe, ambos hombres seguían detenidos.

David Elias
Hopkins County Jail.

 

Deputies arrested David Elias for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Tampering with Identification Numbers. He remains in custody at the Hopkins County Jail.

Los agentes arrestaron a David Elias por portar ilegalmente un arma y manipular números de identificación. Permanece bajo custodia en la cárcel del condado de Hopkins.

