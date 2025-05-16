Hopkins County Arrests

Hopkins County arrested two men on unrelated burglary charges. They charged Michal Stone Ashcraft with Burglary of a Building and Billy Carl Chapman with Burglary of a Residence. At the time of this report, both men remained in custody.

El condado de Hopkins arrestó a dos hombres por cargos de robo no relacionados. Acusaron a Michal Stone Ashcraft de robo de un edificio y a Billy Carl Chapman de robo de una residencia. Al momento de redactar este informe, ambos hombres seguían detenidos.

Deputies arrested David Elias for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Tampering with Identification Numbers. He remains in custody at the Hopkins County Jail.

Los agentes arrestaron a David Elias por portar ilegalmente un arma y manipular números de identificación. Permanece bajo custodia en la cárcel del condado de Hopkins.