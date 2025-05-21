Hopkins County Arrests

Two men were arrested in Hopkins County on felony narcotics charges. Billy Lenard Baxley and James Arthur Baxley were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and remain in the county jail.

Chnristopher Grady Greaves was arrested for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance. At last report he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Douglas Paul Merrell was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in custody at the Hopkins County jail.

Hopkins County deputies arrested 30-year-old John Christopher Lee Henshaw after he was contacted walking on Hwy 19 South of Sulphur Springs. Henshaw had given the officer a false name, but a check at the jail showed that he was wanted on 3 felony warrants – 2 out of Henderson County and 1 out of Walker County. He was also charged giving false ID information to the deputy.