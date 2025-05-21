Mid America Pet Food Header
Hopkins County Arrests

 

James Arthur Baxley
Hopkins County Jail
Billy Lenard Baxley
Hopkins County Jail

Two men were arrested in Hopkins County on felony narcotics charges. Billy Lenard Baxley and James Arthur Baxley were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and remain in the county jail.

Christopher Grady Greaves
Hopkins County Jail

Chnristopher Grady Greaves was arrested for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance. At last report he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Douglas Paul Merrell
Hopkins County Jail

Douglas Paul Merrell was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in custody at the Hopkins County jail.

Hopkins County deputies arrested 30-year-old John Christopher Lee Henshaw after he was contacted walking on Hwy 19 South of Sulphur Springs.  Henshaw had given the officer a false name, but a check at the jail showed that he was wanted on 3 felony warrants – 2 out of Henderson County and 1 out of Walker County. He was also charged giving false ID information to the deputy.

 

