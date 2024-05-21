Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hopkins County Arrests

Steven Dwayne Johnson

Sulphur Springs police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Ingram Street and upon arrival separated the parties involved.  Further investigation led officers to find that  58-year-old Steven Dwayne Johnson was brandishing a knife while threatening to cut the complainant. He then spit on the woman’s neck and was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd degree felony.

Michael Dale Darland

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Mill Street in Brashear to serve warrants issued by Hunt, Collin and Rockwall counties. Deputies found 27-year-old Michael Dale Darland hiding under a bed and was arrested. On the way, he reportedly told deputies that he may have taken something and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was  then booked into jail. His bond was set at $121,000 on multiple felony charges.

