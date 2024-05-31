Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hopkins County Arrests

Hopkins County arrested Tiffany Ann Cassell for Aggravated Assault of a date, family, or household member with a Deadly Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury. She was in Hopkins County Jail.

Kerry Louis Baily was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County for possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested Yatanya Yachell Calhoun for the Manufacture or Delivery of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance. She was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies booked Laura Bess Williams into the Hopkins County Jail for Fraudulent Use Or Possession of less than five Elderly persons.

