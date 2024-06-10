Hopkins County Arrests

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance Saturday night on Private Road 5177, and dispatch informed them that a subject was throwing two children, ages four and six, into the residence and was yelling at them. Deputies contacted 62-year-old George Joseph Lindner, III, who told them the children were stressing him out by jumping out of a window of the residence. Witnesses reported that he was striking the children with a belt and then throwing the children out the back door onto the patio. Deputies observed bruising on both children. Deputies arrested Lindner on two counts of Injury to a Child. Officers notified CPS, who took custody of the children.

Franklin County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Kristy Dawn Ellis on a Hopkins County warrant for Felony DWI. They notified the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, and Ellis was transported to the jail, where she was booked. A Hopkins County JP set her bond at $500,000.

Forty-three-year-old William Chad Busby was transported from the Hutchins County jail back to Sulphur Springs, where he was booked into the Hopkins County jail on two outstanding local warrants. Busby was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, bail Jumping, and Failure to Appear. His bonds total $60,000.