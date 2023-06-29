Hopkins County Back-To-School Fair

Though it feels like Summer just started, Back-To-School time is just around the corner. It is time for the Annual Hopkins County Back-To-School Fair and Backpack/School Supply giveaway benefiting the students in all Hopkins County school districts. This year’s Back-To-School Fair will be on Thursday, Jul 27, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Hopkins County residents and businesses have again joined forces with your Hopkins County Community Action Network, CANHELP, to ensure that all students can show up on the first day of class ready to succeed this school year.

If you have a student living in Hopkins County and take any benefit from the state, free/reduced lunch, Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, etc., then you qualify for free school supplies to start the school year off right. Go to www.canhelponline.org and register your student for grade-specific school supplies and a backpack. The deadline to Register for the Backpacks and School Supplies is Jun 30. Register NOW.

Brian Crump, CANHelp Executive Director, said, “Learning readiness is one of the key markers to a successful school year. I am so grateful to live in a community that cares about its students and rallies together to ensure that every student has the same chance to start the school year with all the school supplies they need to succeed.

Last year Hopkins County Businesses and concerned residents worked together through CANHelp to provide backpacks and school supplies to over 1000 students living in Hopkins County.

Monetary donations will be accepted at CANHELP and www.canhelponline.org if you want to donate. As always, 100% of financial contributions purchase backpacks.

The Back-To-School Fair, held on Jul 27 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, will be an excellent event for anyone in our community. It will have something from everyone. Fun for the kids, education & job opportunities for adults, and health and service organizations will also be there to help. Take advantage of the 2023 Hopkins County Back-to-School Fair.