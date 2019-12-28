Hopkins County Blood Drive

January is ‘National Blood Donor Month’

Carter BloodCare: Hopkins County Memorial Hospital, Girl Scouts, encourage East Texas to give

The New Year comes with new resolutions for happiness, wealth, and better health. A big part of recovering health for many hospital patients is receiving blood transfusions when required. Every 90 seconds, someone needs a transfusion, whether it’s for an accident, cancer treatment, or elective surgery. And donations often decline at the start of a new year. That’s why January is National Blood Donor Month in the United States.

There is a new sense of urgency to support the blood supply. We can’t make this stuff, blood, that is. Blood cannot be manufactured in a lab. The lifesaving source only comes from unselfish volunteers. For decades, those volunteers have mostly come from the World War II era and Baby Boomer generations, and these groups are dwindling. It is essential that everyone begins to view blood donation as necessary support for a robust, high-tech health care system. Neither can blood be stockpiled. It has a shelf life and is in constant need of replenishing.

Hopkins County Memorial Hospital is helping to boost the blood supply by hosting a blood drive every first Saturday of the month. This month it is from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, Saturday (Jan 4), at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

Additionally, until Friday (Jan 17), all those who present to give blood will receive a free box of Thin Mints® Girl Scout Cookies, courtesy of Cumulus Radio Group, and Girl Scouts Northeast Texas. For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the most extensive blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 300,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood products.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every GIRL (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

About Cumulus Media

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 428 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets.