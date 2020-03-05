Hopkins County Blood Drives Saturday

Two blood drives are scheduled for this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot on the Carter Blood Care bus. To schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

A blood drive in Cumby will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 211 Interstate Highway 30 inside the Carter Blood Care bus parked at Cornerstone Baptist Church. To schedule an appointment time, contact Stefany Walton at (903) 456-7553.