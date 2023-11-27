Hopkins County Blue Santa

The Blue Santa Toy Drive is underway with blue barrel locations all over Hopkins County. The grand finale will be Thursday November 30 and Friday Dec 1 in the Walmart parking lot from 7am-7pm each day. Law enforcement will be on hand each day to accept new and unwrapped toys for needy children between 1 and 14. Cash and Checks will also be accepted. Pastor CJ Duffey and Legacy Ag Credit will also be on hand, preparing his famous BBQ sandwiches for only $5. STAR 95-9 will also be on hand, broadcasting live. Toys will also be collected during the Sulphur Springs Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade Friday night.