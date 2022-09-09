ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County Booking

Mary Francis Perkins

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail.

Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also charged him with Making a False Report or Statement to an Officer. They have not set a bond amount nor released other information about the case. Mugshot Not Available. 

