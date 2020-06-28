HOpkins County Booking

Nineteen-year-old Zavarion Caymond Christopher Swain OF Paris and 20-year-old Dequenek Timothy Craig Shepard of Brashear have been sentenced in Hopkins County District Court by Judge Eddie Northcutt after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery. Additional felony charges were dropped as part of the plea bargain. Shepard received ten years in prison, and Swain received 10 years adjudication probation and 180 days in jail.

Eighteen-year-old Autumn Rose Rodgers of Como was arrested in Hopkins County for Revocation of the bond she was on for possession of a controlled substance. Her new bond was set at $30,000.

Twenty-nine-year-old Meldrick Dewayne Roland was arrested by Sulphur Springs police on a warrant for violating the parole he was on. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.

Forty-year-old David Joel Dean was arrested by Sulphur Springs police on outstanding felony warrants. He was charged with Indecency with a Child and Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $75,000 on the indecency charge and $25,000 for the probation violation. He was released after posting the bonds. (Mugshot not available)