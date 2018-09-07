City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hopkins County Booking

5 hours ago

Officials arrested 20-year-old Adrien Uriel Garcia-Alcala early Friday morning for Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence with the Intent to Impair it. No bond has been set.

Officials arrested 30-year-old Maladie Kay Pettigrew in Hopkins County Thursday. She was charged with Bond Forfeiture on a charge of  Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance.

Bond has been set at the Hopkins County Jail at a total of $65,000 for 38-year-old Koty Doyle Peckham. He was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.

Authorities booked 54-year-old Jason Earl Rogers into the Hopkins County Jail on a charge of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000.

