Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 20-year-old John Michael Decker on three outstanding warrants for Surety Off Bond. Those charges were for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle and a misdemeanor. New bonds were set at $20,000.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Tyler Lorenzo Caruso in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. No bond has been set.

Hopkins County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 11 and arrested a Sulphur Springs man on warrants charging him with manufacture and delivery of controlled substances. During a search more methamphetamine was reportedly found in the cap of 30-year-old Christopher Don Williams. Bonds for Williams total $70,000.