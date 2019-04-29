Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-seven-year-old Trederrion Marquise Stephens was arrested in Hopkins ‘county over the weekend on 5 outstanding warrants for Violation of Probation. all of the warrants were related to drug offenses.

Twenty-year-old Charles Chason Williams was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation related to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The charge is a 3rd degree felony.

Two people were arrested over the weekend for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Twenty-year-old Infant Venzor was arrested in Hopkins County. Twenty-three-year-old Marc Anthony Martinez was arrested by Cumby Police.