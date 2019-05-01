Hopkins County Bookings

Neal

Williams

Officials booked 26-year-old Stefan Neal and 19-year-old Andrew Ray Williams into the Hopkins County Jail Wednesday on a charge of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

Arizmendez

Dowell

Two people were arrested after Hopkins County Deputies and Sulphur Springs Police was dispatched to serve a warrant at a motel on South Broadway. Authorities arrested 49-year-old Olegario Arizmendez, of Sulphur Springs, for possession of four grams or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and on a warrant for violation of probation on a burglary charge. They arrested 33-year-old Jamie May-Gail Dowell, of Sulphur Springs, for possession of a controlled substance. Numerous items of contraband were seized.

Farris

A traffic stop on Helm Lane by Sulphur Springs Police resulted in the arrest of two people. They charged 31-year-year-old Donald James Farris, of Alba, with Possession of a Controlled Substance and paraphernalia, and a female passenger was charged with public intoxication and not wearing a seat belt.