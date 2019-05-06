Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Hopkins County Bookings

32 mins ago

 

Forty-year-old Samantha Deann Lee was arrested on Hopkins County Sunday on multiple felony drug charges.  She’s accused of Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group I Controlled Substance, Possession of less than 20 grams of a PG III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and  Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Bonds total $28,000,

Forty-year-old James Edward Kizer, Jr was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of his Parole. He was also charged with a misdemeanor and bond was denied.

Bond was set at $5,000 for Eric Vincent Klemptner on a charge of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. He was also charged with two misdemeanors.

Forty-four-year-old Linda Perkins was arrested after a traffic stop by Sulphur Springs police for Possession of a more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. No bond has been set.

 

