THirty-three-year-old Brian Christopher Baxley was arrested for Violation of Probation for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person. The charge is a 3rd degree felony.

Three women were arrested in Hopkins County on warrants for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. They were identified as 33-year-old Kimberly Dawn Tubb; thirty-tw0-year-old Alice Rachell Yarbrough and fifty-three- year-old Chrisandra Watson Yarbrough.