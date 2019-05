Bond has been set at $80,000 by a Hopkins County JP for twenty-seven-year-old Mary Francis Perkins. She was arrested on warrants for 3 bond forfeitures for Possession of Controlled Substances and 1 bond forfeiture for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Anthony Alkire was arrested in Hopkins County for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond amount has been set.