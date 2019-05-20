Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-seven-year-old Kyla Renee Wright-Finklea was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding 3rd degree felony warrant. Bond was set at $15,000 on a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

A traffic stop Friday night by a state trooper in Hopkins County for a license plate light violation resulted in the arrest of a local man on an outstanding warrant. Forty-eight-year-old Danny Joe Wade, Jr of Sulphur Springs was taken into custody for Violation of Probation related to a drug charge.

A Fort Worth woman was arrested in Hopkins County on a felony drug charges after she was stopped on I-30 by a state trooper for driving 88 in a 75 mph zone. Thirty-five-year-old Lanorya Shaneka Stokes gave permission to the trooper to search her vehicle, and ecstasy and marijuana was found. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor. Her bonds were set at a total of $11,000.

A Camp County man was arrested by state troopers in Hopkins County after he was stopped by a state trooper for speeding. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana, and a subsequent search turned up a quantity of THC wax. Twenty-one-year-old Jesus Enriquez of Pittsburg was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and later released after posting $25,000 bond.