Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-six-year-old Kyri Shakur Ivery was arrested in Titus County For Violation of Probation relating to charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault on a Public Servant.

Fifty-year-old Stephanie Lynn Padron was served with a warrant yesterday charging her with 1st degree Felony Manufacture and /or Delivery of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Forty-one-year-old April C. Martin was arrested in Hopkins County For Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charge is a State Jail Felony.

Eighteen-year-old Thea Colynn Patterson was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged with Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marquise Alfredo Hernandez was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Violation of Parole. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.