Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-year-old Andrea Lynn Chapman was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning on multiple charges. She’s accused on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair and Violation of Probation.

A 25-year-old Cooper man arrested in Lamar County last week on a Hopkins County drug warrant has been returned to the Hopkins County jail. Montrel Jabor Roberts is charged with Violation of Probation and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held without bond.

Bond has been set at $5,000 for a local man transported to the Hopkins County jail from Oklahoma where he was arrested on a Hopkins County drug warrant. Twenty-eight-year-old Quentin Lee Wright is charged with Delivery of Marijuana.

A Greenville man was arrested by Sulphur Springs police on warrants for Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and a misdemeanor. Twenty-four-year-old Michael John Morgan is being held without bond.