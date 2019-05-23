Hopkins County Bookings

Padron

Three inmates already in the Hopkins County Jail have had more drug charges filed against them by SCU officers. They were identified as 50-year-old Stephanie Padron, 28-year-old Cameron Michael Hamil, and 31-year-old Amanda Lanell Shanks.

Officials also arrested 23-year-old Jordan Lee Cheney on a felony drug charge.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Garrett Mahew Bursby Wednesday in Hopkins County. He was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, as required by law.