Hopkins County Bookings

A woman stopped by Hopkins County Deputies for a defective tail light on her vehicle has been arrested after a meth pipe and methamphetamine were found in her vehicle. Officers charged 31-year-old Jessica Lanae Bentle with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A Sulphur Springs man was arrested over the holiday weekend for allegedly beating his girlfriend and choking her. Officials charged 36-year-old Scotty Ray Price with a third-degree felony Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remained in the Hopkins County Jail under $10,000 bond.

Sulphur Springs Police arrested a 29-year-old local man after responding to a disturbance with a woman at a motel on Industrial Drive. During a pat-down, officers found a glass meth pipe and methamphetamine. Jamie Lee Lindsay was arrested for second-degree felony Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest.

Timothy Goss

Craig Lawler

Two men were arrested by Hopkins County Deputies after they responded to a report about a stolen chain saw. Deputies found 49-year-old Craig David Lawler cutting down a tree with the chain saw and 48-year-old Timothy Alan Goss sitting in a pickup. A large amount of methamphetamine was found in the pickup and Goss was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as theft. Lawler was charged with two counts of Violation of Probation, one for Tampering with Evidence, and the other for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both men remain in the Hopkins County Jail.