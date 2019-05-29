Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 51-year-old Michael Allen Coker for Unauthorized Use of A Motor Vehicle. The charge is a State Jail Felony.

Jason Allen Hooten

Hopkins County Jail

A Sulphur Springs man stopped for driving on the wrong side of the north service road in Sulphur Springs has been arrested on drug charges. The officer received permission from 31-year-old Jason Allen Hooten to search his vehicle and his person, and a small amount of methamphetamine was found in his pocket. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. He had been arrested earlier this month for leaving the scene of an accident.

Mugshot not available

A local man was arrested for the second time this month after he was stopped by a Hopkins County Deputy for a traffic violation at the 127-mile marker of I-30. Reportedly, 18-year-old Jesus Daniel Olguin was found in possession of suspected cocaine. He was arrested and his car was impounded. He was currently out on $30,000 bond for a previous drug arrest when the latest offense occurred.