Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Hopkins County Bookings

5 hours ago

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nathan Allen Martin Tuesday in Hopkins County. He was charged with first-degree felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activities. His bond was set at $100,000. At the time of his latest arrest, he was out on $50,000 bond for the same charge.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michael Wayne Putman in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. He was also charged with Surety off Bond on a Garza County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     