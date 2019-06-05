Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nathan Allen Martin Tuesday in Hopkins County. He was charged with first-degree felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activities. His bond was set at $100,000. At the time of his latest arrest, he was out on $50,000 bond for the same charge.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michael Wayne Putman in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. He was also charged with Surety off Bond on a Garza County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.