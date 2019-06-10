Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-one-year-old Charles Allen Bell was arrested in Hopkins County over the weekend on a Wood County warrant for Violation his Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Surety off Bond on a marijuana charge.

Forty-three-year-old Terry Leon Brewer was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of his Parole. He’s being held without bond.

Bond was set at $25,000 for 47-year-old Milton Pineda on a 2nd degree felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Twenty – three -year-old Donvanique Lamar Wilson was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding Dallas County warrant for assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. HE remains behind bars on $20,000 bond.