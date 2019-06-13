Hopkins County Bookings

cypress basin hospice
Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Michael Boyett was arrested in Hopkins County on a Grand Jury indictment for Failure To Register as a Sex Offender.  Bond was set at $25,000.

Nineteen-year-old christopher Ray Mosher was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for  Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount was set.

Thirty-nine-year-old Thel Wallace Renfro III was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence. No bond was set.

A state trooper stopped a Tyler man for speeding on FM 1870 in Hopkins County and learned that he was wanted on a Grayson County warrant. Twenty-six-year-old Chadwick Arthur Simmons was wanted for theft of more than $1500 but less than $20,000 and was arrested.

