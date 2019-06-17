Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-four-year-old Cory Layne Belz was ws arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. Pond was set at $10,000 on the 3rd degree felony charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Devin Depriest was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. Pond was set at $10,000 on the 3rd degree felony charge.

Seventeen-year-old Aaron Kristopher Huddleston was arrested in Hopkins County for Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Forty-one-year-old Noemi Martinez-Luna was arrested for Violation of Probation in Hopkins County on a charge of Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount was set.

Twenty-two-year-old Patrick Lee Richardson was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled person with the Intent to Cause Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $50,000.