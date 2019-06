Reportedly, 52-year-old Anthony Glenn Ewton was arrested in Hopkins County on two Bond Forfeiture warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and Simple Possession. His new bonds total $100,000.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old David Oneal Oxford, Jr. in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant. He’s charged with Violation of Probation for Possession of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance.