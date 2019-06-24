Hopkins County Bookings

Bond was set at $30,000 for a man arrested by Sulphur Springs for allegedly choking his girlfriend and striking her in the face. Thirty-seven-year-old Gerardo Martinez was charged with Assault of a Family or Household member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. The charge is a 3rd degree felony.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Blake Ingram of Point was arrested by Hopkins County deputies on a Rains County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He also admitted he had violated the probation he was on by falsifying a drug test. He was transferred to Rains County authorities.