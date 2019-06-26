cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

Fifty-one-year-old Carolyn Jean Noble was arrested by Sulphur Springs police was arrested by Sulphur Springs police on a Hopkins County warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.She was also charged on warrants for 2 counts of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Bond was set at $4000 for the Cruelty Charges and denied on the probation violation.

 

Thirty-one-year-old Lacey Michelle Blevins was arrested early Wednesday on two outstanding warrants. She’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence With the Intent to Impair.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shawnda Bellamy was arrested in Hopkins County. She was charged with Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond was set at $10,000.

