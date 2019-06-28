Hopkins County Bookings

A Hopkins County deputy stopped a flatbed pickup on Hwy 19 for a traffic violation and became suspicious of the passenger, 43-year-old Christopher Lee Whitaker of Sulphur Springs because of his extreme nervousness. A computer check confirmed that Whitaker was wanted on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and he was arrested.

Twenty-one-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez was Thursday in Hopkins County. He was charged with 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child. He was also charged with Possession of less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance.