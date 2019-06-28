Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

A Hopkins County deputy stopped a flatbed pickup on Hwy 19 for a traffic violation and became suspicious of the passenger, 43-year-old Christopher Lee Whitaker of Sulphur Springs because of his extreme nervousness. A computer check confirmed that Whitaker was wanted on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and he was arrested.

Mugshot not available

Twenty-one-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez was Thursday in Hopkins County.  He was charged with 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child.  He was also charged with Possession of less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     