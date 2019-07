Twenty-nine-year-old Denzel Dredon Jackson was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Bond was denied on the 2nd degree felony charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Skye Lynn Hargett was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant charging her with Violation of Probation for Possession of a Small Amount of a Controlled Substance. No bond has been set on the State Jail Felony charge.