Hopkins County Bookings

1 hour ago

 

Eduardo Torres

Twenty-year-old Eduardo Austin Delgado Torres was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County on three felony drug charges. He’s charged with Possession of Controlled Substances in Penalty Groups I,II and III.

Mugshot not available

Thirty-seven-year-old Victor Von Hermann was arrested in Hopkins County on a Sacramento, California warrant for Lewd or Lascivious Act with a Child Under the Age of 14.  Bond was set at $600,000.

Jamen

Thirty-three-year-old Robert Michael Jamen was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd Degree Felony Charge of Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath of Circulation.  No bond amount has been set.

Nichols

Fifty-two-year-old Craig Tatom Nichols was arrested in Hopkins County on a Hunt County Felony warrant. He’s charged with theft of property of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.  He remains in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

