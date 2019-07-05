Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-year-old Eduardo Austin Delgado Torres was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County on three felony drug charges. He’s charged with Possession of Controlled Substances in Penalty Groups I,II and III.

Thirty-seven-year-old Victor Von Hermann was arrested in Hopkins County on a Sacramento, California warrant for Lewd or Lascivious Act with a Child Under the Age of 14. Bond was set at $600,000.

Thirty-three-year-old Robert Michael Jamen was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd Degree Felony Charge of Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath of Circulation. No bond amount has been set.

Fifty-two-year-old Craig Tatom Nichols was arrested in Hopkins County on a Hunt County Felony warrant. He’s charged with theft of property of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. He remains in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.