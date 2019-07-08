Hopkins County Bookings

Mugshot not available

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Kristal Nacole Byrne in Hopkins County. She’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair.

Hopkins County arrested 55-year-old Eddie Charles Evans on a warrant charging him with violating the parole he was on. Bond was denied.

A 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man has been arrested at his apartment on a TDCJ warrant charging him with violating the parole he was on. Trondamion Andrzhel Cleveland was transported to the Hopkins County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Evan Louis Cossette on a warrant charging him with violating the probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled substance. Bond has not been set.

Mugshot not available

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a disturbance at the Royal Inn motel and arrested a Gilmer man on a Wood County warrant for violation of the probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Reportedly, 28-year-old Joe Dale Cohorst was transported to the Hopkins County Jail without further incident.

A passenger in a vehicle, stopped by a state trooper on I-30 in Hopkins County, was arrested after she admitted to possessing marijuana, an e-cig containing suspected THC oil and drug paraphernalia. Reportedly, 31-year-old Ashley Maria Herrera, of Mesquite, was charged with Possession of Marijuana, a Controlled Substance and drug paraphernalia.

Shawn March

James Curtis Sims

Two Sulphur Springs man was transported to the Hopkins County Jail after they had been arrested in other counties on outstanding Hopkins County warrants. Reportedly, 27-year-old Shawn Andrew March was being held in the Parker CountyJail for Bail Jumping, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Appear and 58-year-old James Curtis Sims, Jr., was transported from a state jail in Dallas on a local warrant for felony theft.

Quenton Lee Wright

Lamar County Jail

Paris Police arrested 28-year-old Quentin Lee Wright of Sulphur Springs in the 2600-block of N. Main St. on a parole violation warrant. He’s being held without bond in the Lamar County Jail.