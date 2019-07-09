Hopkins County Bookings

Reportedly, 31-year-old Lacey Michelle Blevins was served with a warrant Monday for Violation of Probation for DWI. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Charles Adam Dunaway in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He allegedly attempted to hide methamphetamine in his mouth and was also charged with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence. No bond was set. Also arrested in the incident on the same charges was Krystal Nacole Byrne. She allegedly had narcotics hidden in her body.

A woman already in the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges has had a new charge added against her. Officials charged 32-year-old Tacka Dashell Gotcher with Violation of Probation for felony injury to a child/elderly or disabled person.

Officials arrested 37-year-old Orbin Roy Reyes for Possession of a Controlled Substance and two misdemeanor warrants. His bonds total $8,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Vernon Vincent Vaughan III

Vernon Raymond Davis

Two men were arrested yesterday in Hopkins County for Failure to Register as Sex Offenders. Reportedly, 42-year-old Vernon Vincent Vaughan III and 52-year-old Vincent Raymond Davis are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. No bond amount has been set.