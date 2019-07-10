Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Juan Ines Peralta in Hopkins County for Assault of a Family or Household Member by impeding Breath or Circulation. He was also charged with Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person.

Hopkins County arrested 37-year-old Virginia Lynn Chapman for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 45-year-old Patrick Mondrell Hood was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He’s accused of Abandoning or Endangering a Child.