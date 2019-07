Mugshots not available

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 30-year-old Omar Sanchez over the weekend on multiple charges. He’s accused of DWI, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to take a Weapon from an Officer. No bond amount has been set.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Montorey Jamall Johnson in Hopkins County on felony drug charges. He’s charged with possession of fewer than five pounds of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.