Hopkins County Bookings

Officers arrested 48-year-0ld Dana Leeanne Goldsmith Wednesday for Manufacture of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance, Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and seven Capias Traffic Warrants. No bond has been set and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Officials arrested 29-year-old Denzel Dredon Jackson for a warrant charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault. His bonds total $500,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Ashley Renae Young in Hopkins County for possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Brandon Michael Petrea in Hopkins County for possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.