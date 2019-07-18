Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Saputo Job Fair 2019

Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

Officers arrested 48-year-0ld Dana Leeanne Goldsmith Wednesday for Manufacture of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance, Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and seven Capias Traffic Warrants. No bond has been set and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Officials arrested 29-year-old Denzel Dredon Jackson for a warrant charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault.  His bonds total $500,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Ashley Renae Young in Hopkins County for possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Brandon Michael Petrea in Hopkins County for possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     