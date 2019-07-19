Hopkins County Bookings

Morrell banner
Twenty-seven-year-old Curtis Dwight Bluford, Jr was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Aggravated Assault in Retaliation. He remained in the Hopkins County Jail.

Twenty-one-year -old Janie Louisie Broglin was arrested in Hopkins County  for Unauthorized Use of A Vehicle. The charge is a state jail felony.

Twenty-six-year-old Ramiro Eliseo Hernandez was arrested in Hopkinsi County for Obstruction or Retaliation. No other information about the case was available.

